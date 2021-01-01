From newport brass
Newport Brass 2-436 Tank Lever / Faucet Handle from the Miro Collection Polished Gold (PVD) Accessory Trip Lever Handle
Advertisement
Newport Brass 2-436 Tank Lever / Faucet Handle from the Miro Collection Product Features:Constructed of solid brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installationsHandle can double alternatively as a tank lever or faucet handleCoordinates seamlessly with the Miro CollectionSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included Handle Polished Gold (PVD)