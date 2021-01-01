From newport brass
Newport Brass 2-181 Amisa Solid Brass Lever Handle Satin Bronze (PVD) Accessory Trip Lever
Advertisement
Newport Brass 2-181 Amisa Solid Brass Lever Handle Amisa Solid Brass Lever HandleSince 1989, Newport Brass has developed, designed and delivered classically constructed versatile suites of timeless kitchen, bath and shower products for the discerning customer. With 20 years of commitment to well engineered solid brass designs and an undisputed reputation for performance and durability, Newport Brass continues to handcraft the finest fixtures with strict testing and quality assurance measures.Must purchase mechanism separatelySolid brassFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing process Satin Bronze (PVD)