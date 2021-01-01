Ekena Millwork 2-1/2 in. x 3-1/4 in. x 3/8 in. Polyurethane Federal Urn Onlay, Primed White

Our appliques and onlays are the perfect accent pieces to cabinetry, furniture, fireplace mantels, ceilings, and more. Each pattern is carefully crafted after traditional and historical designs. Each polyurethane piece is easily installed, just like wood pieces, with simple glues and finish nails. Another benefit of polyurethane is it will not rot or crack, and is impervious to insect manifestations. It comes to you factory primed and ready for your paint, faux finish, gel stain, marbleizing and more. Color: Primed White.