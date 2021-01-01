Ekena Millwork 2-1/2 in. x 27 in. x 27 in. Polyurethane Brunswick Ceiling Medallion, Copper Green Patina

Our ceiling medallion collections are modeled after original historical patterns and designs. Our artisans then hand carve an original piece. Being hand carved each piece is richly detailed with deep relief, sharp lines and a truly unique touch. That master piece is then used to create a mould master. Once the mould master is created we use our high-density urethane foam to form each medallion. The finished look is a beautifully detailed, light weight, solid construction, focal piece. The resemblance to original plaster medallions is achieved only by using our high-density urethane and not vacuum formed, plastic type medallions. Medallions can be cut using standard woodworking tools to add a hole for electrical or a ceiling fan canopy. Medallions are light weight for easy installation. They are fully primed and ready for your paint. If you have any questions feel free to ask. These are in stock and available for immediate shipment. Color: Copper Green Patina.