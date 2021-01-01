Beast 2,000 psi 1.5 GPM Electric Pressure Washer with Multiple Accessories

This Beast 2,000 psi Pressure Washer is an ideal alternative for tough jobs around the home such as washing patios, decks, cars, driveways and siding. The innovative variable spray nozzle eliminates the constant hassle of replacing breaking and missing spray tips. A bonus kit is included with each pressure washer and features a variable nozzle, soap dispenser and reservoir, garden hose connector and an integrated high-pressure hose reel with folding handle. To provide mobility and increase ease of use, it also comes with a 20 ft. high pressure hose, 35 ft. GFCI cord and high-impact wheels.