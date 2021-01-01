Besa Lighting 1XT-JADE Jade Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with Glass Shade Satin Nickel / Emerald Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-JADE Jade Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with Glass Shade The Jade pendant features a bicolor glass, melding two colors to create a refined contemporary look. The prismatic cone-shaped glass is internally stippled with a glossy outer finish, created through a pressed glass technique for a consistent contourFeaturesMounts directly to standard 4" octagonal junction boxFlat canopy that installs to standard 4" octagonal junction boxFixture housing is constructed of Aluminum - ensuring year of reliable performanceComes with a prismatic glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 50 watt GY6.35 Halogen bulbCord mounted designCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 2-1/2"Width: 5-1/2"Diameter: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 5-1/2"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: T4Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50 wattsWattage: 50 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Satin Nickel / Emerald