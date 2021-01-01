Besa Lighting 1XT-G44007-LED Pahu 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Transparent Armagnac / Opal Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting

Besa Lighting 1XT-G44007-LED Pahu 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Transparent Armagnac / Opal Glass Shade The Pahu is a distinctive double-glass pendant, with an inner opal cylinder centered within a transparent outer glass. Our Trans-Armagnac colored blown glass complements the soft white Opal cased glass, which can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance, as the Trans-Armagnac glass sparkles with the accents from that glow. The smooth satin finish on the opal’s outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass combination is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Transparent Armagnac / Opal GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 7"Width: 4"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel