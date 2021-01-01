Besa Lighting 1XT-BOCA3 Boca Single Light 3-1/8" Wide Mini Pendant with Glass Shade Satin Nickel / Clear Bubble Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1XT-BOCA3 Boca Single Light 3-1/8" Wide Mini Pendant with Glass Shade The Boca LED Mini Pendant is comprised of an appealing globe-shaped clear solid glass, accented by an interesting inner frosted tube to diffuse the light source.FeaturesComes with 120" of field adjustable coaxial type with Teflon jacket and decorative sleeve at socket holderJacket tint matches metal finishMounts directly to standard 4" octagonal junction boxFlat canopy that installs to standard 4" octagonal junction boxFixture housing is constructed of Aluminum - ensuring year of reliable performanceComes with a solid glass globe shadeFixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 35 watt GY6.35 Halogen bulbCord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 3-1/8"Diameter: 3-1/8"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 3"Shade Width: 3-1/8"Shade Diameter: 3-1/8"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: T4Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 35 wattsWattage: 35 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Satin Nickel / Clear Bubble