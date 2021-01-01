Besa Lighting 1XT-7198CE-LED Karli 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Ceylon Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1XT-7198CE-LED Karli 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Ceylon Glass Shade The Karli pendant features a softly radiused glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Our Ceylon glass is an inspiring varicolored glass with a look reminiscent to natural quartz, with a glossy polished surface. Blues and reds dominate when unlit, but turn the light on and the earth-tones take over. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of various colors called frit along with various glass powders. The result is a multi-layered blown glass, where frit color is nestled between an opal inner layer and a clear matte outer layer. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own unique artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Ceylon GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 7.5"Width: 4"Shade Height: 7.5"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel