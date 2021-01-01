Besa Lighting 1XT-5125OS Nico 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Stone Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1XT-5125OS Nico 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Stone Glass Shade Nico 4 features a tapered drum shape that fits beautifully in transitional spaces. Our Opal Stone glass is a white blown glass with an outer texture of coarse sandstone. Inspired by the elements of nature, the appearance of the surface resembles the beautiful cut patterning of a rock formation. The soft white color can suit any modern or classic décor. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Stone GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 35Voltage: 12Dimmable: YesHeight: 3.75"Width: 3.5"Shade Height: 3.75"Shade Width: 3.5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel