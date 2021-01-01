Besa Lighting 1XT-512107 Kani 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1XT-512107 Kani 1 Light Halogen Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade The Kani pendant features a compact cone-shaped glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 12Dimmable: YesHeight: 4.5"Width: 5.75"Shade Height: 4.5"Shade Width: 5.75"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel