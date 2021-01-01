Besa Lighting 1XT-1779HN-LED Mia 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Honey Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1XT-1779HN-LED Mia 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Honey Glass Shade Mia has a classical bell shape that complements aesthetic, while also built for optimal illumination. This unique décor is handcrafted, with layered swirls of yellow-amber and golden-brown against white, finished to a high gloss. It’s classic swirl pattern and high gloss surface has a truly florid gleam. Honey is a hand-blown glass designed to have a shiny and polished finish. The glass is gathered and rolled into shape a unique pattern is formed that cannot be replicated. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own unique artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Honey GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 4.5"Width: 5"Shade Height: 4.5"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel