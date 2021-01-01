Besa Lighting 1XT-174352-LED Domi 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Marble Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1XT-174352-LED Domi 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Marble Glass Shade Domi has a classical bell shape that complements aesthetic, while also built for optimal illumination. Our Marble glass is a pressed glass that features swirls of white throughout semi-translucent frost, to create a faux alabaster appearance. When lit this gives off a light that is functional and soothing. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This handcrafted glass uses a process where every glass is consistently produced using a press mold, keeping variations to a minimum. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Marble GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 2.875"Width: 5"Shade Height: 2.875"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel