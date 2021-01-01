From icy dock
ICY DOCK 1X 2.5 SAS/SATA HDD/SSD Mobile Rack for External 3.5' Bay - Comparable to Tray-Less Design - Expresscage MB741SP-B
Advertisement
Rugged metal housing with durable ABS caddies for maximum security and protection Fits 1x 2.5' SAS/SATA HDD/SSD, and installs into a single 3.5' external bay (floppy bay) Supports 2.5' drives with 5mm, 7mm, 9.5mm, 12.5mm, and 15mm height Multi-Flow Technology - Provides excellent passive cooling Active Power Technology - Only powers on when a drive is installed, saving power