From canon

1X Black + 1x Color PG-240XL BK / CL-241XL Color Ink cartridge For Canon PIXMA MG3122

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1X Black + 1x Color PG-240XL BK / CL-241XL Color Ink cartridge For Canon PIXMA MG3122

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com