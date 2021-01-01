Besa Lighting 1WS-787307 Paolo 1 Light ADA Compliant Halogen Bathroom Sconce with Opal Matte Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Besa Lighting 1WS-787307 Paolo 1 Light ADA Compliant Halogen Bathroom Sconce with Opal Matte Glass Shade Contemporary Paolo enclosed half-cylinder design features handcrafted glass. This modern wall light offers flexible design potential for a variety of bath/vanity decorating schemes. Mount horizontally or vertically. ADA-Compliant.. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The sconce fixture is equipped with plated steel square lampholders mounted to linear rectangular tubing, and a low profile square canopy cover.Features:Opal Matte GlassDurable Steel and Brass ConstructionGlass Mounts Horizontal or VerticalRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 5.5"Width: 4.75"Extension: 3.625"HCO: 2.375"Shade Height: 4.375"Shade Width: 4.375"Backplate Height: 5.5"Backplate Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoADA: YesUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bathroom Sconce Chrome