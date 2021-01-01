Besa Lighting 1WP-JUNI10PL Juni Single Light Wall Sconce with Plum Bubbled Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Besa Lighting 1WP-JUNI10PL Juni Single Light Wall Sconce with Plum Bubbled Glass Shade Features:Handcrafted bubbled glassAdjustable height with the included 10 ft of cordUL rated for damp locations onlyRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) base bulb(s) - not includedDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 3.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Cord Length: 120"Canopy Depth: 4.67"Canopy Height: 10"Canopy Width: 6"Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vUL Rating: Damp LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel