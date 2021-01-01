118.1”w X96.5”h Outdoor Patio Umbrella

Large shadow areas , enjoy your meal and keep you cool in your outdoor living space , you can use it for any time of day anywhere where the sun shines from.Made of 180 grams 100% polyester fabric with PA coating that is fade & UV resistant plus , with 8 heavy duty ribs to help the umbrella stand strong.Without the need to use any force or needing to lift any heavy weight to open or close the umbrella. Patio umbrella is easy to open and close by the crank handle. You can press the push button to tilt it according the sun position.