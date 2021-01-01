Fantom Drives 1TB Xbox SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive) - Seagate Firecuda - Easy Snap-On case with Built in 3 USB 3.0 Ports - Made for Original.

Xbox One Storage Hub comes with a built in high performance 1TB Seagate Firecuda SSHD that asserts SSD like speed. The fastest 1TB Gaming SSHD with Flash-Accelerated and Multi-tier caching technology Easy snap on design to directly connect to Xbox. No external power supply needed 3 Port USB3.0 Hub which can be used for additional storage (maximum 2 ports) or as a regular USB port expansion Supports super speed data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0) - Backward Compatible to USB 2.0/1.1 Five Year Limited Warranty. Xbox One Not Included NOTE: Xbox One is not included.