Thompson Traders 1SPC-LA Picasso Palla 15-5/8" Undermount or Drop-In Single Basin Copper Bar Sink Rose Gold Fixture Bar Sink Copper
Thompson Traders 1SPC-LA Picasso Palla 15-5/8" Undermount or Drop-In Single Basin Copper Bar Sink Thompson Traders 1SPC-LA Features: Covered under Thompson Traders' limited lifetime warranty Constructed from 18 hand hammered solid copper High quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Dual Installation – sink can be installed under the counter top or be dropped into a cutout in the countertop Single basin design for maximum workspace Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Thompson Traders 1SPC-LA Specifications: Sink Length: 15-5/8” (from left to right) Sink Width: 15-5/8” (from front to back) Sink Height: 7” (from bottom to top) Basin Dimensions: 13-5/8" L x 13-5/8 W x 7” D Copper Rose Gold