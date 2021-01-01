From general
1Pk Dr400 Drum Unit For Brother Fax-5750E Fax-5750P Fax-8350P Fax-8750P Mfc-9870
Advertisement
Model: Dr400 Color: Black Brand: Unbranded Mpn: Does Not Apply Gtin13: Does Not Apply Type: Compatible Compatible Model: Hl-1030 Hl-1230 Hl-1240 Hl-1250 Hl-1270N Compatible Brand: For Brother Compatible Model 2: L-1435 Hl-1440 Hl-1450 Hl-1470N Hl-P2500 Page Yield: 20,000 Pages / Each Compatible Model 3: Fax-4100 Fax-4100E Fax-4750 Fax-4750E Fax-4750P Compatible Model 4: Fax-5750 Fax-5750E Fax-5750P Fax-8350P Fax-8750P Compatible Model 5: Mfc-1260 Mfc-1270 Mfc-2500 Mfc-8300 Mfc-8500 Country/Region Of Manufacture: China Compatible Model 6: Mfc-8600 Mfc-8700 Mfc-9600 Mfc-9650 Mfc-9700 Print Technology: Laser Compatible Model 7: Mfc-9750 Mfc-9800 Dcp-1200 Dcp-1400 Mfc-9850 Mfc-9870