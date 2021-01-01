From vito

1pcs V6 hotend NTC 3950 100K 1% Thermistor for Reprap Prusa i3 3D Printer parts

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1pcs V6 hotend NTC 3950 100K 1% Thermistor for Reprap Prusa i3 3D Printer parts

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com