From heat river tech ltd

1pcs Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Plus & Raspberry Pi 3 2 Black Case Cover Shell Enclosure Box ABS box

$5.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

1pcs Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Plus & Raspberry Pi 3 2 Black Case.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com