From srad tech

1pcs Mitsubishi ML101F27 660nm 658nm CW 130mW PUSH 350mW 5.6mm TO18 Red Laser Diode

$11.45
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

1pcs Mitsubishi ML101F27 660nm 658nm CW 130mW PUSH 350mW 5.6mm TO18.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com