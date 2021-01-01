1Pcs Love Tree Printed Curtain Perforated Modern Blackout Curtains Living Room Window Curtains For Bedroom

Using high-quality polyester fabric, the fabric is thick and has a good shading effect, with a shading degree of up to 90%. Blackout curtains make the entertainment area as dark as a theater and prevent sunlight from imposing a well-deserved beauty break on you. Pastoral style design, exquisite printing adds more color to your home. This kind of curtain not only has good shading effect, but also keeps warm, heat and sound insulation, which can guarantee your high quality sleep. Curtain Color: Coffee