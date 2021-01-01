From ssp tech ltd

1PCS/LOT YT1063B 16 mm Black Oxidation Metal Push Button Switch Automatic Reset Switch With 5 Colors LED Power Symbol 220V

$9.46
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

1PCS/LOT YT1063B 16 mm Black Oxidation Metal Push Button Switch.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com