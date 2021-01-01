1pc Simulation Wooden Bird Branch Stick Pet Accessories Parrot Perch Bird Stand Pole

It provides excellent challenge and exercise for your bird's feet and legs. It is made of wood material, durable and safe for parrot, bird can climb and stand or rest on it. Provides pet birds a fun place for chewing. A good toy for your birds to keep in good state. All types of pet birds love to peck and chew, these bird toys can be the perfect toys for them. The surface of the product is rough, and it is not easy to let your birds fall from it when standing.