From tinksky
1pc Printing Watch Strap Prime Durable Watch Bracelet Watchstrap for Office Travel
Advertisement
The watchband is made of environmental friendly material, durable. Softness is moderate, this watchband is very comfortable and practical. Simple and elegant appearance will make you stand out in business occasions, sports and daily use. The size can be adjusted according to the circumstances of an individual wrist. It is a good choice as a gift for birthday, wedding, Christmas day or other occasions.