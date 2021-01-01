From bestonzon
1pc Picnic Pad with Moisture-proof Pad Travel Outdoor Reusable Camping Ground Mat
Advertisement
It is made of premium cotton and PVC material, safe, gentle and practical. With reasonable design and suitable volume, it can provide you with enough safe space. The product is light in texture, supports folding, and is easy to carry and store. It has a wide range of uses and is an mat for camping, picnics and beach activities. It is made of excellent materials and has excellent water resistance, so you can use it with peace of mind.