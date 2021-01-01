From bestonzon
1Pc Phone Case PU Leather Phone Cover Phone Shell Compatible with LG K40S
Advertisement
360° all-round protection, make your phone anti-drop and shockproof. The card slots can hold many cards, such as credits cards, bank cards, student cards and other regular cards. PU leather material with fine texture, can effectively protect your phone from scratch, dirt, dust, etc. It can also be changed into a phone holder for more convenient to watch movies. Comfortable hand feeling, let you enjoy your online time with your phone.