From bestonzon
1pc Multipurpose Durable Exquisite Protective Practical Cards Case Cellphone Case
Advertisement
Designed with solid color, this cellphone cover is beautiful and distinctive. The left side of this cellphone case can store cards, ID cards and other thin items. Compact, elegant, stylish, reinforced design to protect the key areas of your phone prone to damage. Featuring multipurpose, this cellphone cover also can be used as a cellphone holder to watch video conveniently. The beautiful and practical mobile phone cover is a wonderful gift for friends and family.