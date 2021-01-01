1pc Multipurpose Convenient Durable Practical Luminous Wall Mount Mirror LED Mirror

Can be mounted vertically or horizontally to accommodate different site and create unexpected effects by combining multiple mirrors. 14W LED light strip is up to 1260LM for more efficient energy saving and higher brightness. Single touch button with light switch, brightness adjustment and defogging simplify the mirror space and highlight technology. The smart IC chip brings the ultimate control experience. Power-off memory function enables the mirror to be compatible with wall switches and touch switches to accommodate more control options. Built-in stepless brightness adjustment function makes you freely choose the desired brightness to get own lighting experience. Eliminate using harmful lead-containing paints but select high-quality environmentally friendly mirror to create a safer product with stronger oxidation and corrosion resistance.