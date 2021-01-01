From tinksky

1pc Household Rake Multipurpose Rake Peanut Digging Rake for Home Garden Planting

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Wood handle design, which is easy and convenient to use. A good helper for your garden, farm, yard, it can improve your work efficiency. Labor-saving and more efficiently for removing the leaves. Specifically designed for digging shell, clam, cleaning fallen leaves and so on. Boasts a sturdy structure that guaranteed to withstand damage from prolonged exposure to sunlight, rain, snow, and other environmental elements.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com