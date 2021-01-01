From bestonzon
1pc Foldable Multifunctional Shoes Hanger Clothes Hanger Drying Rack Laundry Rack for Window Balcony
Advertisement
It is made of plastic; which is durable and sturdy and not easy to be out of shape. Foldable design for easy storage and space saving. Can fold this drying rack when you don't need to use it. Suitable for inside or outside use, this hanging rack can be utilized in laundry room, or on your balcony. Ideal for home use with limited space. Great for drying shoes and clothes, also is easy to install.