From tinksky
1PC Ethernet Adapter Durable Portable Stable Professional Type C USB Network Adapter Ethernet Adapter USB Internet Adapter
Advertisement
It is made of good quality materials for durability. Supports 10/100Mbps full duplex and half duplex automatic detection. Compatible with multiple systems, no need to drive. Type C network cable transfer, no longer tolerate wireless network fluctuations. Compact and portable, no burden to go out, more convenient to go out to work, suitable for business travel.