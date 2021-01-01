From bestonzon
1Pc Elegant Practical Cone Ring Holder Showcase Display Holder Finger Jewelry Organizer
Advertisement
Adopted superior quality materials for durable and practical use. Fine workmanship and beautiful appearance ensure its popularity and practicality. Can be used for individual dressing table jewelry storage, storefronts display, shop retail show and so on. This stand is attractive, enhance your ring and show your ring in stylish. A nice helper for you to display your ring, also a great gift for friends.