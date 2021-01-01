1PC DC Converter Module 12V to 5V 3A 15W Regulator Step Down Car Power Converter with Double USB Cable DC to DC Buck Converter

Input voltage: 12V DC. Output voltage: 5V.Output current: 3A. No-load Current:10mA. Output Power:15W. Converter module size: 64x27x14mm/2.52x 1.06x 0.55Inches. Weight: 85g/3.0 OZ. Package Includes:1PC. Protection: Input instant high voltage, output over-current, output short circuit, chip overheating protection. Waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, aluminum alloy casing, sealed with imported high quality thermal silica gel. Small size and easy to install. With dual USB female socket charging cable, widely used in cars, motorcycles, motor homes, etc.