1pc Creative Pumpkin Shape Premium Glass Chandelier Shade Chandelier Cover Lampshade

Adoption by premium glass material with great transparency and smooth surface. This exquisite lamp shade can be used for chandelier or ceiling lamp decoration, and good dustproof effect. It can create a warm atmosphere for your home or other places you want to decorate. With the exquisite and stylish appearance, it can be not only a lamp shade, but also a delicate lamp decor. Suitable for home, store, dorm, dormitory, hotel and some other occasions.