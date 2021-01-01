From bestonzon
1Pc Classical Barn Handle Barn Handle Household Handle Decorative Knob for Decor Furniture Outdoor
Advertisement
It is made from carbon steel material for long time and durable use. The door handle is easy to install and use, bring much convenience to you. You will have a good experience because of the good workmanship of the door handle. This door handle will add elegant and delicate style feeling to your room. The handle is fit for garage door, barn door, warehouse door, granary door and so on.