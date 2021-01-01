1Pc Chic Crown Shape Car Air Freshener Car Perfume Diffuser Clip Car Decor

Car aromatherapy clip is made of alloy material, durable and not easy to rust. It is easy to effectively cover up peculiar smells, allergens and harmful impurities, and bring you fresh fragrance. The perfume clip is easy to place on the car vent, attached to your car's exhaust but does not scratch anything. Creative car aromatherapy diffuser clip. You can place it anywhere you like, such as your car, office, bathroom, or even inside a wardrobe, etc. It is a good choice as a gift for people who have a car. They will like it very much.