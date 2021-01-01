1pc Beautiful Tabletop Household Planter Flower Holder Ceramic Vase for Bedroom Decor

This vase is made from premium ceramics material for long service life, you can use it with confidence. It has a creative shape design with narrow opening, add artistic flavor to your home, and very practical in use. The ceramic vase can be moved for easy care. Simple and elegant appearance will bring your desktop a new look. Also can be a perfect gift choice for your friends, they will definitely like it, especially those flower lovers. Ceramics vase is suitable for many places, such as living room, study, bedroom, etc.