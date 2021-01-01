From tinksky
1Pc Artificial Grass Wall Green Plant Landscape Stage Background Decor (Green)
Advertisement
Made of premium material, this grass turf is safe and reusable for long time using. Simulated green vegetation, beautiful decoration, durable. Realistic shape and fine workmanship make it essential for micro landscape DIY landscaping. Fine workmanship, thick encryption design, easy to clean, long service life. The natural green color is very suitable for decorating balconies, living rooms, gardens, etc, allowing you to bring nature home.