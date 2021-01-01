From paper mart
1lb. 2-Pc Wood Candy Box - 6-3/4 X 4-7/8 X 3 - Quantity: 12 - Packaging by Paper Mart
These Rectangular Boxes Are Made From Unfinished Natural Pine Wood And Natural Plywood. Each Box Comes With A Secure Fitting Lid. When Closed, The Look Is A Seamless Rectangle. These Boxes Arrive Ready For Customization And Are Perfect For Retail Product Display, Gift Packaging, And Crafting. Made Of 50% Plywood And 50% Pine.note: Boxes Are Measured From The Outside When Box Is Closed. - 1lb. 2-Pc Wood Candy Box - 6-3/4 X 4-7/8 X 3 - Quantity: 12 - Packaging by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.