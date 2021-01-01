From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KX-461600-LED Kristall 1 Light LED Mini Pendant with Clear Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1KX-461600-LED Kristall 1 Light LED Mini Pendant with Clear Shade Features:A single layer of transparent glass, with a glossy surfaceDome canopy styleSuitable for sloped ceilings1x 10ft aircraft-quality stainless steel cableCord: 10ft AWM-type providedLED Bulb included: 30,000 hr rated life, 6 Watt total power, Frosted acrylic diffuser, Non-dimmableLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - GU24: The GU24 bulb base is used with self ballasted twist lock compact fluorescent bulbs and has a pin spread of 24 mm.Compatible Bulb Types: GU24 Bulb base uses primarily a Fluorescent bulb but is also available as Halogen, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Height: 7.4"Width: 7.875"Canopy Height: 2.5"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze