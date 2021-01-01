Besa Lighting 1KX-412707-LED Tara 1 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1KX-412707-LED Tara 1 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade The Tara is a slender yet shapely handcrafted glass with a open top and bottom. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' silver aircraft cable and AWM cordset, and a dome monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 10 foot aricraft-quality stainless steel cable and 10 feet of AWM cordEnhance the appearance of your pendant with a wireform accessory (Sold Separately)DimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 18"Width: 6"Shade Height: 18"Shade Width: 6"Canopy Height: 2.5"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel