Besa Lighting 1KX-4125CE Juli 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Ceylon Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1KX-4125CE Juli 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Ceylon Glass Shade The Juli pendant inverts a teardrop glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Our Ceylon glass is an inspiring varicolored glass with a look reminiscent to natural quartz, with a glossy polished surface. Blues and reds dominate when unlit, but turn the light on and the earth-tones take over. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of various colors called frit along with various glass powders. The result is a multi-layered blown glass, where frit color is nestled between an opal inner layer and a clear matte outer layer. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own unique artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' silver aircraft cable and AWM cordset, and a dome monopoint canopy.Features:Ceylon GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 10 foot aricraft-quality stainless steel cable and 10 feet of AWM cordDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 11.25"Width: 6"Shade Height: 11.25"Shade Width: 6"Canopy Height: 2.5"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel