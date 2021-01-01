Besa Lighting 1KV-4008SS-LED Tamburo 3 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Stone Silver Foil Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1KV-4008SS-LED Tamburo 3 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Stone Silver Foil Glass Shade Tamburo is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Our Stone Silver Foil glass is a clear blown glass with an outer texture of coarse sandstone, with distressed metal foil hand applied to the inside. Inspired by the elements of nature, the appearance of the surface resembles the beautiful cut patterning of a rock formation. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century old techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with three (3) 10' silver aircraft cables and 10' AWM cordset, and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Stone Silver Foil GlassUnique cable suspension systemIncludes (3) 10 foot aircraft-quality stainless steel cable supports and (1) 10 foot cordIncludes flat glass glare shieldDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 18Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 7.875"Width: 15.75"Shade Height: 7.875"Shade Width: 15.75"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel