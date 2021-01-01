From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KT-POGOGF-LED Pogo 3 Light 16" Wide LED Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1KT-POGOGF-LED Pogo 3 Light 16" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesInstalls directly to a 4" octagonal junction boxSloped ceiling compatibleComes with (3) 120" aircraft cables for hanging the fixtureIncludes drum shaped shade with black outside and gold foil insideIncludes (3) 11 watt GU24 LED bulbsCord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsFixture covered under 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Maximum Height: 128-5/8"Width: 16"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 8"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 16"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 11 wattsWattage: 33 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000Lumens: 1100 Satin Nickel