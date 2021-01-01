Besa Lighting 1KG-4006KR Tamburo 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Chalk Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1KG-4006KR Tamburo 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Chalk Glass Shade Tamburo is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Our Chalk glass is a soft white opal cased glass that is handcrafted with spiraling strokes of off-white color, emphasizing the subtle brush pattern. The silvery rippled design is subdued and harmonious. Unlit, it appears as simply a textured surface like spun silk, but when lit the texture comes alive. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process, with the texture of the subtle brushing. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with three (3) 10' silver aircraft cables and 10' AWM cordset, and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Chalk GlassUnique cable suspension systemIncludes (3) 10 foot aircraft-quality stainless steel cable supports and (1) 10 foot cordDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 9.875"Width: 7.875"Shade Height: 9.875"Shade Width: 7.875"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze