Besa Lighting 1JT-KIRK12-LED Kirk Single Light 12" Wide LED Pendant with Corrugated Cardboard Shade and Acrylic Diffuser Bronze Indoor Lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-KIRK12-LED Kirk Single Light 12" Wide LED Pendant with Corrugated Cardboard Shade and Acrylic Diffuser The urban styling's of the Kirk LED pendant are ideal for today’s modern architecture, composed of intricately cut layers of tan corrugated cardboard.Each layer is precisely sized and positioned to exude a gritty spin to a visually appealing shape.FeaturesFlat canopy installs directly to a 4"octagonal ceiling boxFixture housing is constructed of Steel - ensuring year of reliable performanceComes with corrugated cardboard shade and removable acrylic diffuserCan be installed on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 9 watt GU24 LED bulbCord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 12"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 12"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 25000 Bronze